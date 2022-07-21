Blue Square Asset Management LLC Sells 4,143 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,084,000. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock opened at $114.05 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.42.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

