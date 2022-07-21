BMO Capital Markets Trims Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Target Price to $55.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock’s current price.

AA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.91.

AA stock opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.39. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

