BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.96

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.96 and traded as low as C$12.77. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF shares last traded at C$12.78, with a volume of 315,984 shares traded.
BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.07.
BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th.
