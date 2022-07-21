BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.23.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BNPQY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €63.00 ($63.64) to €62.00 ($62.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($62.63) to €61.00 ($61.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.30 ($62.93) to €64.30 ($64.95) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €70.00 ($70.71) to €72.00 ($72.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($68.69) to €71.00 ($71.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

Shares of BNPQY opened at $22.58 on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17.

BNP Paribas Dividend Announcement

BNP Paribas ( OTCMKTS:BNPQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.6552 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

Further Reading

