Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet cut shares of Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Bogota Financial Stock Performance

BSBK opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. Bogota Financial has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bogota Financial will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bogota Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bogota Financial stock. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bogota Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:BSBK Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Bogota Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

