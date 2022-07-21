BOLT (BOLT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $159,303.00

BOLT (BOLT) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. BOLT has a market cap of $4.03 million and $159,303.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded 65.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,523.41 or 0.99971128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global.

BOLT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.