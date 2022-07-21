BOMB Tops 24 Hour Volume of $132,484.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. BOMB has a market capitalization of $176,851.51 and $132,484.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,055 coins and its circulating supply is 891,267 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

BOMB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

