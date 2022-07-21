BoringDAO (BOR) Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BoringDAO (BOR) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 21st. BoringDAO has a market cap of $16.42 million and $4,989.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $114.28 or 0.00494702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,136.30 or 0.99969981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,642 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com.

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.