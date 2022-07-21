Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Boston Properties to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.85.

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

BXP stock opened at $89.61 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Boston Properties by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 39,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Stories

