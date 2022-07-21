Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BYDGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$188.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $120.82 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $214.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.78.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

