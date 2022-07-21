Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 139 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VTI opened at $198.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

