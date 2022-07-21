Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 5,068 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $270,000.

IBMO stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27.

