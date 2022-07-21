Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Invests $874,000 in POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 116,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.32% of POET Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POET shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of POET Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on POET Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ POET opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35. POET Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

POET Technologies ( NASDAQ:POET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

