Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 137 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.75.

GD stock opened at $216.72 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $185.06 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.09. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

