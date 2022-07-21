Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LTS One Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $790,913,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,173,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $628,809,000 after buying an additional 818,364 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 563.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after buying an additional 737,780 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 783,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after acquiring an additional 556,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,892,226,000 after purchasing an additional 442,777 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF opened at $119.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.38 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.