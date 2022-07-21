Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 203 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montis Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 52,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 14,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $178.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.79 and a 200-day moving average of $189.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

