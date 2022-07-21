Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 369 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.18.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $165.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.39 and a 200 day moving average of $170.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

