Bridgetown (BTWN) and Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) is one of 720 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bridgetown to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Bridgetown and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bridgetown
|N/A
|$89.05 million
|19.12
|Bridgetown Competitors
|$1.45 billion
|-$149.35 million
|27.80
Bridgetown’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bridgetown. Bridgetown is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Bridgetown and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bridgetown
|N/A
|-64.69%
|3.47%
|Bridgetown Competitors
|34.60%
|-24.92%
|2.90%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bridgetown and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bridgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Bridgetown Competitors
|108
|578
|913
|18
|2.52
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 85.93%. Given Bridgetown’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgetown has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Risk & Volatility
Bridgetown has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgetown’s peers have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Bridgetown peers beat Bridgetown on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
About Bridgetown
Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
