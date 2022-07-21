Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Gap Down to $24.18

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.18, but opened at $23.17. Bristow Group shares last traded at $23.29, with a volume of 13 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Bristow Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Bristow Group Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristow Group

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bristow Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,871,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bristow Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,348,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Bristow Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 845,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,787,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bristow Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after buying an additional 73,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bristow Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after buying an additional 47,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial search and rescue services; and other helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 229 aircrafts, of which 213 were helicopters.

