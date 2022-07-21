Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Lifted by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.5 %

AVGO opened at $511.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $525.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.86. The company has a market capitalization of $206.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.66 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

