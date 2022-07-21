Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 112.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.5%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BRMK opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

In related news, CEO Brian Phillip Ward purchased 31,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $199,850.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 36,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 72,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 57,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

BRMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

