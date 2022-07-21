Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the June 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 987,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Broadmark Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Broadmark Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.70%.

BRMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

In other Broadmark Realty Capital news, CEO Brian Phillip Ward bought 31,925 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $199,850.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,322.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 71,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

