Brokerages Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Target Price at $21.89

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.31.

A number of analysts recently commented on PREKF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

PREKF stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

