Brokerages Set Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) PT at $34.00

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.18.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,796,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,581,960.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 332,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,009,633.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,796,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 446,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,581,960.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,875 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Range Resources Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 39.6% in the second quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 161.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 33,158 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 5.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth $4,514,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRC stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

