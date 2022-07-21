Brokerages Set Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) PT at $34.00

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.18.
RRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.
In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,796,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,581,960.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 332,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,009,633.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,796,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 446,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,581,960.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,875 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
RRC stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06.
Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.
Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.
