Brokerages Set Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Price Target at $11.13

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.30.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Shares of INN stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.67 million, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,148,000 after acquiring an additional 599,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,119,000 after purchasing an additional 747,685 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,437,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,153,000 after purchasing an additional 780,049 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,561,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,471,000 after purchasing an additional 95,316 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,087,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,781,000 after purchasing an additional 29,255 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

