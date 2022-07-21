Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Trading Up 5.7%

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.91 and last traded at $65.90. Approximately 2,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 772,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Bruker Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average of $64.74. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Bruker by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

