BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. BSCPAD has a market cap of $12.99 million and approximately $292,956.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00329966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001684 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad.

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.