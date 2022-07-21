Bytecoin Price Up 0.5% This Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $10.84 million and $34,663.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.17 or 0.00654248 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.