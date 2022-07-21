Bytom (BTM) Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $18.43 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00023254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00249590 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000989 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000920 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,761,773,925 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,968,569 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

