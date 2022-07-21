Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Cal-Maine Foods has decreased its dividend by an average of 57.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cal-Maine Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $53.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $59.95.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.06 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.40%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

CALM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Consumer Edge upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

