Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 115,760 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,249,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,760 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $123,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 241,070 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

RTX stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.18. 22,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,990. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.