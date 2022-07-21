Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 16,290 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $85,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Accenture by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,278 shares of company stock worth $2,814,334. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 1.0 %

Accenture stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $284.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,235. The stock has a market cap of $179.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.58. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.83.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

