Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 177,728 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,576,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,728 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $87,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.13. The stock had a trading volume of 125,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,603,260. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $182.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

