Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 50,375 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 561,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,375 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $62,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $376,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.07. 88,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,972,739. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $120.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.08.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

