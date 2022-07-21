Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 67,712 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 857,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,712 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of American International Group worth $53,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 315.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in American International Group by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,010,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,466,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 24,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.34. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.87 and a one year high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.07%.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

