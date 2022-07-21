Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,562 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $80,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $402.06. The stock had a trading volume of 19,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,691. The firm has a market cap of $188.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.59.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

