Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $104,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,459,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,400,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.54.

NYSE TMO traded up $26.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $565.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $221.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $540.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

