Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 104,659 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,659 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sysco worth $48,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1,447.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 750,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,584,000 after purchasing an additional 702,430 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $87.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,330. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 101.03%.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

