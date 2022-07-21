Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 41,502 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 391,641 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,502 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $35,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Starbucks by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,126 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.76.

SBUX traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.99. The stock had a trading volume of 127,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,163. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.98. The company has a market capitalization of $95.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

