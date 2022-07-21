Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 48,007 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 556,178 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,007 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $65,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 50,622 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 73.4% in the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 13,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,338 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.48. The stock had a trading volume of 78,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,510. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $191.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average of $117.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

