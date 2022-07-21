Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $104,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock traded up $26.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $565.15. 26,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,303. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $221.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $540.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $560.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.54.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.