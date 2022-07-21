Calamos Advisors LLC Has $246.32 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,107,731 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 25,589 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.9% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $246,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.00. 330,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,793,216. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,328.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,162 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,367 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

