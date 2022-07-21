Calamos Advisors LLC Has $39.99 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 31,015 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $39,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.3% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 5,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.65.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,084. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,715 shares of company stock worth $19,905,072 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

