Calamos Advisors LLC Has $44.87 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,864 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $44,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 target price on Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.32. 22,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,113. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.01. The company has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 40.23%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

