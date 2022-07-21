Calamos Advisors LLC Has $69.98 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,693 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $69,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

AVGO stock traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $508.32. 14,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,808. The stock has a market cap of $205.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $462.66 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $525.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $568.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

