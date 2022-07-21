Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 9,920 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,633,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CSX worth $98,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of CSX by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 522,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,330,962. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. TD Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.59.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

