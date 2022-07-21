Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 16,437 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,437 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.92.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

JAZZ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.93. The stock had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,185. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,315,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total transaction of $1,380,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,348,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,315,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,005,702 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

