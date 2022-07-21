Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

Chubb Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.15. 40,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,869. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $161.70 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.01 and its 200-day moving average is $203.19.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

