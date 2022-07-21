Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,925 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,198,021,000 after buying an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

Boeing Trading Up 0.6 %

BA traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,279,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

