Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,475 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,965 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Starbucks by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,126 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,163. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average of $84.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

